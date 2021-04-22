FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Woot discounts prev-gen. Google handsets: Pixel 3 at $200, more from $60

-
AndroidwootGoogle
Today only From $60

Woot is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 3 128GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Having originally sold for $899, you’ll currently pay $249 for a refurbished model right now with today’s offer marking one of the best offers to date and the lowest of the year. While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 5.5-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more from $60.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. You’ll find a variety of other models on sale, with prices starting at just $59.99 on previous-generation Google handsets. There are quite a few certified refurbished models included here, which come backed by 90-day warrantees and deliver even more savings than the featured price cut.

Then head on over to our Android guide for even more notable price cuts. Right now, you can still save on two of Nokia’s latest handsets including its 8.3 Smartphone at $400, as well as the 5.4 model for $190. But whichever device you end up going for, don’t forget to load it up with all of these discounted apps and games.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

woot

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer...
Save up to 37% on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbud...
Best Android app deals of the day: hocus 2, Screen Lock...
Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System falls to new all-...
OnePlus 8/Pro anniversary sale takes up to $450 off han...
Stop vacuuming, Anker’s eufy RoboVacs will do it ...
Stock up on Amazon Basics LED bulb packs, smart lightin...
Woot discounts ecobee smart heating and cooling gear + ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Woot has cert. refurb Google Pixel 3/XL handsets on sale from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $2,000

Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV drops even lower to $1,570 (Reg. up to $2,000)

$1,570 Learn More
New low

Belkin 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is on sale for the first time at $90

$90 Learn More
40% off

Today only, TOMS takes 40% off customer favorites from just $30

From $30 Learn More

EA announces new Battlefield mobile game made from the ground up for iOS and Android

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $8 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Through Time, Earth Atlantis, iWriter Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 24%

Ditch your TV’s built-in speakers, these Polk sound bars are on sale from $246 (Save 24%)

From $246 Learn More