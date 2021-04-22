Woot discounts prev-gen. Google handsets: Pixel 3 at $200, more from $60

Woot is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 3 128GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Having originally sold for $899, you’ll currently pay $249 for a refurbished model right now with today’s offer marking one of the best offers to date and the lowest of the year. While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 5.5-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more from $60.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. You’ll find a variety of other models on sale, with prices starting at just $59.99 on previous-generation Google handsets. There are quite a few certified refurbished models included here, which come backed by 90-day warrantees and deliver even more savings than the featured price cut.

Then head on over to our Android guide for even more notable price cuts. Right now, you can still save on two of Nokia’s latest handsets including its 8.3 Smartphone at $400, as well as the 5.4 model for $190. But whichever device you end up going for, don’t forget to load it up with all of these discounted apps and games.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos

