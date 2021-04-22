New 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases now up for pre-order at up to 20% off

Hot on the heels of this week’s Spring Loaded Apple keynote event, the new 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases are now up for purchase. It was only a matter of time before Pad & Quill’s latest handmade covers came out of the woodwork, and it isn’t wasting any time this year. We are already seeing updated versions of its Oxford, Cafe, and Oxford magnetic leather iPad Pro cases up for pre-order alongside the linen Copertina variant, for both of the new 11- and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display iPad Pros. Better yet, everything is marked down for the pre-order phase, and our promo code will knock an additional 15% off of that. All of the details are down below.

New 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases

For anyone familiar with the brand’s previous work, the new 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases won’t come as a surprise. We are once again getting gorgeous leather and linen construction with Pad & Quill’s usual penchant for high-end materials, craftsmanship, and lengthy 25-year warranties.

All of the new aforementioned models are now listed at $10 off the MSRP for pre-orders and if you use code PQ15 at checkout, an additional 15% will get knocked off your total.

You can browse through all of the new 2021 linen and leather iPad Pro cases right here, but let’s zero in on the mid-tier Oxford Leather model for a closer look. Available for both the 11- and 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pros and in either whiskey or chestnut leather tones, you’re once again looking at a single piece of American full-grain bridle leather construction. An interior document pocket, elastic strap closure, marine-grade nylon stitching, and an “ultra-soft American leather interior” are all in place here. You’ll also find the magnetic on/off feature, a built-in self-propping iPad Pro horizontal viewing stand, and the brand’s “legendary secure locking adhesive technology from 3M, residue-free.” Better yet, with today’s discount code and markdowns, pricing starts from $110.46, down from the usual $140+.

As we mentioned above, you can browse through all of the new 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases right here, just remember to use the code above for the best possible price. Most models are listed as shipping in mid to late May. Shipping is free in orders over $35.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, we are once again getting high-quality, handmade gear from Pad & Quill for Apple’s latest. No surprises there, but that might be the only downside we can find here (outside of the not-so-cheap pricing, anyway). There’s not much innovation in place here, and while there’s no need to fix what isn’t broken, we can’t help but wish that Pad & Quill would shake things up a bit with new designs and tech. Nonetheless, these are still some of the best cases in the price range and type.

