Pick up a 2-pack of TP-Link’s highly-rated Kasa Outdoor Smart Plugs for $30 (Reg. up to $50)

Woot is now offering a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart KP400 Outdoor Smart Plugs for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This is a brand new, open-box listing with the same 1-year warranty from TP-Link. Regularly around $25 each and currently on sale for $20 a pop at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $10 in savings and the lowest we can find. Great for landscape lighting, patio fixtures, swimming pool pumps, and holiday lights, each plug transforms a single outlet into two smartphone-controlled receptacles. With no hub required, they are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT setups, and feature a 300-foot Wi-Fi range with IP64 weather resistance. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need four smart outlets scattered around your property, one dual plug unit will save you $10 on Amazon, as we mentioned above. But you could also opt for this no hub-required BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet, which provides three smart outlets in a single unit for the same $20. Plus there’s a 10% on-page coupon to knock the total down even lower.

Now’s a great time to fill out/complete your Kasa smart home setup, as we are seeing a number of TP-Link’s intelligent gear on sale right now. That includes its Smart Indoor Security Cam, this 2-camera home security system, its Alexa and Google Home-enabled power strip, as well as the Kasa 1080p Pan/Tilt Cam.

But you’ll also want to swing by our smart home deal hub for even more including this morning’s offers on meross’ Dimmable HomeKit Lamp and Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub.

More on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug:

Voice Control – Free up your hands by using simple voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Schedules – Schedule your plugs to turn on/off automatically at specified times or according to Sunrise/Sunset.

Control from Anywhere – Turn your plugs on or off from anywhere with the friendly Kasa app.

IP64 Weather-Resistant – Ensures your plug will be protected against dust and splashes of water from any direction.

Control Individual Outlets – Control each outlet individually through the app or with Alexa and Google Assistant.

