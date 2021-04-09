Pilot your eye in the sky right from your phone, Kasa 1080p Pan/Tilt Security Camera only $35

Amazon is offering the Kasa Smart 1080p Indoor Pan/Tilt Security Camera for $34.99 shipped. Typically going for around $45, this 22% savings knocks the price down to one of the best we’ve seen all year. Streaming in 1080p quality, this smart camera is equipped with motion and sound detection, four customizable activity zones, and full Alexa and Google Home compatibility. Take control of the pan and tilt by swiping up, down, left, or right on your phone. Or keep it in-tune with the rest of your smart home ecosystem, and set your lights to turn on when it detects movement in that area. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t want to bother with the added expense of cloud storage, consider this SAMSUNG 64GB microSDXC for only $11. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Its decked out with up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, all from a reliable brand. But if you don’t mind slightly slower read speeds, you can save an extra $2 on this MicroCenter 64GB microSDXC at $9. Steam 4K UHD quality for less, with 4.7/5 star ratings from over 5,000 customers.

For an in-depth look before you buy, check out our feature on a wide array of Kasa home security cameras. And while you’re here, check out today’s deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 Band for $39, or this Adjustable Utility Weight Bench now only $126.

Kasa Pan/Tilt 1080p smart security camera features:

Get the full picture of any space in your apartment, dorm or home with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 feet with Night Vision. EC70 continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

