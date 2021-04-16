Kasa’s 2-camera Home Security System falls to Amazon low at $128 shipped

Amazon is offering the Kasa Home Security 2-Camera System (KC310S2) for $127.99 shipped. Down from its $180 list price and $150 going rate, today’s deal saves at least 15% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Featuring two 1080p home security cameras, you’ll enjoy a 130-degree field-of-view that sees your entire yard at one time. There’s also built-in night vision that can “detect activities up to 25-feet away in the dark.” Being fully wireless, these cameras have built-in batteries, are IP65 weatherproof, and have a rolling 12-hour video history for 1-year absolutely free. Plus, you can access live feeds 24/7 through a smartphone, on Google Assistant smart displays, or even with Alexa. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Wyze Cam V3. It delivers color night vision, 1080p recording, and both local and cloud storage. However, you won’t be able to place this anywhere as it requires a dedicated power outlet to function. But, at just $30 on Amazon, you’ll enjoy quite a bit of savings compared to today’s lead deal.

Once you check out the mentions above, give our smart home guide a gander. It’s updated daily with the latest deals from around the web. Just today, we found smart LED bulbs, HomeKit-enabled dimmer switches, Wi-Fi sprinkler controllers, and much more.

More about Kasa’s Home Security System:

Never miss a thing with crystal clear 1080p HD video with 130 degrees of visibility. The two KC310 cameras also comes with night vision that detects activities up to 25 ft. away in the dark.

The KC310 gives you the freedom to place your smart cameras just about anywhere. With a rechargeable battery, place your KC310 cameras wherever you want, indoors or out.

With motion and sound detection, the Kasa Smart app alerts you to suspicious activities so you can use the built-in siren to scare away intruders or crisp two-way audio to greet guests at your front door.

