Bring the Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean to your collection at $35 (Save 30%)

Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesPlaymobil
$35

Amazon currently offers the Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean for $34.88 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer saves you 30%, marks one of the first notable price cuts, and is a new all-time low. This collectible from Playmobil brings the iconic Delorean time machine to your shelf or display complete with working lights and other authentic details from Back to The Future. Alongside figures of Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown, you’re also getting the iconic flux capacitor, plutonium cores, and other accessories for showcasing this in your collection. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on coverage from last year’s Toy Fair. Head below for more.

If you’d rather just add the two iconic Back to The Future characters to your collection going with this Playmobil figure set at $20 is worth a look instead. It’ll bring Marty McFly and Dr. Brown to your movie room or display with much of the classic stylings from the film, just without their iconic ride.

Otherwise, go check out all of the other discounts for expanding your collection in our toys and hobbies guide. Alongside being able to save 20% on LEGO sets including Star Wars, Architecture, Disney, and more from $8, the retro Tamagotchi x PAC-MAN handhelds are down to $12.

Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean features:

Head Back to the Future in the iconic, time-traveling DeLorean! Complete with working lights and the must-have flux capacitor, the DeLorean is ready to go once Dr. Emmett Brown arrives with the plutonium cores! Then the action begins as Marty McFly and the good doctor travel back in time, along with trusty old Einstein. The duo is sporting their 1985 outfits. Set includes the DeLorean, Marty McFly, Dr. Emmett Brown, Einstein the dog, skateboard, flux capacitor, plutonium cores and case, and lots of other accessories. Requires 2 x AAA batteries. DeLorean Dimensions: 9. 8 x 4. 7 x 3. 5 in (LxWxH). Recommended for ages six years and up. Warning. Choking Hazard. Small parts. 

