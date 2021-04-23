Tamagotchi x PAC-MAN now matching Amazon low from $12 (Black or yellow, Reg. $20)

Amazon is now offering the Tamagotchi PAC-MAN virtual pets in both black or yellow for $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, both colorways are matching the Amazon all-time low and at the best price we can find. You’ll also find the black model with the included rubber PAC-MAN case at $15, down from the regular $25 and at the 2021 Amazon low. As you likely saw from our hands-on review and launch overage, these crossover Tamagotchi were part of the 40th PAC-MAN anniversary. You’re raising your virtual pet as normal, but you can also call on PAC-MAN to help when enemies start to invade your machine, play mini-games, and feed your virtual pet cherries straight from the arcade classic. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it might seem like the PAC-MAN model would be more expensive, today’s deal puts it well under the standard edition models on Amazon right now. You could opt for one of these third-party clone options, but it’s hard to say what the expense will be like by comparison and you certainly won’t find PAC-MAN hiding in there.

Here’s the 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade with gold accents, the PAC-MAN Monopoly board game with mini arcade, as well as our our hands-on review and launch overage for today’s discounted PAC-MAN crossover.

Make sure you download the new FREE PAC-MAN 99 battle royale game for Switch Online, and then dive into our coverage of the recently released Tamagotchi Pix with a selfie cam and Pokemon Go-like features.

More on the Tamagotchi PAC-MAN virtual pet:

PAC-MAN is helping to raise and nurture your Tamagotchi character! Raise your Tamagotchi character well and you might receive one of the surprise characters!

Feed your Tamagotchi rice or PAC-MAN’s favorite: cherries!

The PAC-MAN Ghosts will go after your Tamagotchi character, so be ready to call PAC-MAN in to help! If the bugs start to invade the screen, call PAC-MAN to save your Tamagotchi character before it’s too late!

