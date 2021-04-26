Google’s Pixel 3a is unlocked for use on any carrier at $190 (Open box, Orig. $399)

Woot is offering the Google Pixel 3a 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $189.99 Prime shipped in open-box condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Google’s Pixel 3a originally retailed for $399 and today’s deal is a match for our last mention, which is the best price we’ve seen.

This smartphone from Google features a 5.6-inch HD display, with 64GB of storage and a 12MP camera on the rear. Google states that you can gain up to seven hours of usage after just 15 minutes on a charger, allowing you to juice up quickly. There’s a built-in fingerprint reader on the back for quick unlocking. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Amazon, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. A 30-day warranty is included.

Woot notes that “the units in this sale are being sold as open box condition. That means that they have been opened due to being a photo sample, a tested good customer return or having damaged packaging. Some non-essential items may be missing from the box. The unit may not be shipped in retail packaging. That is the reason for the reduced sale price and the reduced warranty.”

Opt instead for the Moto G7 Plus and save some cash. It’s $123 at Amazon and offers a similar 64GB of internal storage and 16MP rear camera. Keep in mind that it’ll only work on GSM carriers, and not CDMA which limits your choices. However, if you just need a GSM-enabled Android smartphone and are on a tighter budget, the Moto G7 Plus is a great choice.

Regardless of which device you choose, check out this deal that we found on the Nest Hub. It is powered by Google Assistant and delivers smart home control through both voice and its built-in display. Right now, it’s down to $70, which is a $20 discount from its regular going rate.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

