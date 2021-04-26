Gotham’s all-in-one 20-pc. cook and bakeware set falls to $140 for today only (Reg. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the 20-piece Gotham Steel All-in-One Kitchen Cookware and Bakeware Set for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200, and currently listed at between $185 and $200 depending on the color at Amazon, today’s deal is 30% off, $5 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Described as a “complete kitchen in a box,” it contains all of the pots and pans a home chef could need (full list below, not suitable for induction stove tops) as well as a 5-piece bakeware set and more. Features include a non-stick “Ti-Cerama” coating, a scratch-proof and metal utensil-safe aluminum construction, and the ability to finish off your dishes like a pro in the oven (up to 500-degrees). Rated 4+ stars from over 7,300 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the included bakeware set in today’s lead deal, scope out this 12-piece Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set for $84 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Not only will this one save you even more, its also $15 of the going rate right now and carries solid 4+ star ratings from nearly 800 Amazon customers. It includes “an 8.5-inch skillet, 10.5-inch frying pan with tempered glass lid, 5-quart stock pot with tempered glass lid,” and much more.

Then go check out this rock-bottom deal on a 4-quart cast iron Dutch oven and today’s cold brew coffee makers from $12.50. Then dive into our home goods deal hub for even more household essentials and gear to ready you for summer including up to $150 off Milwaukee drills, drivers, sanders, and more as well as Amazon reusable ice packs, and Wyze’s newest robot vacuum. Just make sure to browse through the Amazon live plant Mother’s Day sale from $19 and our roundup of best books to gift for mom’s big day.

More on the Gotham Steel All-in-One Cook and Bakeware:

Introducing this all inclusive cookware & bakeware set from Gotham Steel! Now, not only can you cook & bake with this set but you can steam, deep fry, roast, boil & more! Complete Kitchen in a Box – includes a complete suite of fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, steamers and more. Award winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, no need for oil or butter.

