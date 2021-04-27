Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pack $12 (20% off), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers a 2-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 6.6-Foot Lightning Cables for $11.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the 2021 low. Differing from the traditional Lighting cable design, Aukey’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your phone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Each one comes wrapped in a braided nylon exterior, and picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,900 customers.
The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data.
Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging. A durable braided nylon Lightning cable with strong aramid fiber support cores and reinforced tinplated connectors in zinc alloy housings for dependable daily use.
