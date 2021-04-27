FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pack $12 (20% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
Save 60% From $6

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront offers a 2-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 6.6-Foot Lightning Cables for $11.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the 2021 low. Differing from the traditional Lighting cable design, Aukey’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your phone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Each one comes wrapped in a braided nylon exterior, and picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,900 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data.

Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging. A durable braided nylon Lightning cable with strong aramid fiber support cores and reinforced tinplated connectors in zinc alloy housings for dependable daily use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smith & Wesson’s best-selling High-Carbon St...
Aukey’s 9-in-2 MacBook USB-C Hub offers dual 4K d...
Twelve South’s versatile AirFly Pro audio adapter...
Amazfit’s always-on Bip S Smartwatch offers 40-da...
OPOLAR’s 2-in-1 cordless blower + vacuum cleans u...
Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB Gaming Headset drops ...
New Amazon low strikes Sauder’s North Avenue Pede...
Get the family together: Amazon slashes up to 44% off b...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Alarm Clock $14 (Save 22%), more

From $3 Learn More
38% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (36% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Save 28%

Anker discounts ANC earbuds, USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, more from $16 to start the week

From $16 Learn More
Save 33%

Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C Lightning cables, solar chargers, projectors, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

From $9 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $8 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
20% off

Smith & Wesson’s best-selling High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife falls to $13.50 (Save 20%)

$13.50 Learn More
Save now

Score the first volume of Demon Slayer for FREE at ComiXology + 50% off other mangas

FREE Learn More