FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip on your next spring run at $160 (Save 20%)

-
eBay Daily DealsHeadphonesBeats
Save 20%+ $160

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $159.99 shipped in Red and Yellow. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Normally fetching $249, you’ll pay $200 at Amazon right now with today’s offer saving you 20%, coming within $10 of the all-time low, and matching our previous mention. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 46,000 customers at Amazon have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below more.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the New Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $40 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

Otherwise, you can score much of the same features on the lead deal for less with the Powerbeats earbuds, which also happen to be on sale right now. Down to $80, these deliver a workout-ready design alongside Apple’s H1 chip. Or just check out the rest of the ongoing price cuts in our headphones guide for more.

More on the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Beats

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

SanDisk’s 1TB Internal PCI 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD drops ...
Don’t pay for Samsung’s latest, save 52% on...
Air fryers and multi-cookers up to $70 off: Insignia 5-...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to a new Amazon all-time l...
Save up to $185 on Monoprice electric standing desks an...
eBay’s extra 15% off cert. refurb sale discounts ...
Save up to 30% on the latest Bose true wireless earbuds...
Powerbeats deliver Apple’s H1 chip and a workout-...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Powerbeats deliver Apple’s H1 chip and a workout-ready design for $80 (Save 33%)

$80 Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to a new Amazon all-time low at $180

$180 Learn More
Save 37%

Save up to 37% on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbuds from $60

From $60 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on the latest Bose true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, more from $99

From $99 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE $5/mo, M1 MacBook Air hits new low, AirPods Pro $197, more

Learn More
Review

Hands-on with Marshall’s first true wireless earbuds: Mode II was worth the wait

Buy now Learn More
40% off

Tommy Hilfiger takes an extra 40% off sale items: Spring shorts, t-shirts, shoes, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cultist Simulator, Unfinished Swan, Kintsugi, more

FREE+ Learn More