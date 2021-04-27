Bring Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip on your next spring run at $160 (Save 20%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $159.99 shipped in Red and Yellow. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Normally fetching $249, you’ll pay $200 at Amazon right now with today’s offer saving you 20%, coming within $10 of the all-time low, and matching our previous mention. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 46,000 customers at Amazon have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below more.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the New Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $40 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

Otherwise, you can score much of the same features on the lead deal for less with the Powerbeats earbuds, which also happen to be on sale right now. Down to $80, these deliver a workout-ready design alongside Apple’s H1 chip. Or just check out the rest of the ongoing price cuts in our headphones guide for more.

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

