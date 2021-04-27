FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South’s versatile AirFly Pro audio adapter has dropped to $42 (Save 24%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTwelve South
Reg. $55 $42

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South AirFly Pro Audio Adapter for $41.99 shipped. Normally fetching $55, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. AirFly Pro allows you to pair two sets of headphones to anything with a standard AUX port and features 16-hour battery life alongside USB-C charging. So whether you plan to get some co-op Switch action going with headphones on or want to wirelessly stream audio through a car’s stereo, this is a notable accessory to have in your kit. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 2,900 customers and then dive into our launch coverage for some additional insight. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Twelve South AirFly Duo at $38.49. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is beating our previous mention by $1 and marking the best price of the year. AirFly Duo arrives with 20-hour battery life and similar dual headphone connectivity, though it lacks the audio output noted above. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

But then while we’re talking Twelve South, be sure to check out its very first MagSafe charging stand that features a unique floating design. Then swing by our coverage from earlier in the week on a variety of other accessories from the brand that are on sale, including a rare discount on its Compass Pro iPad stand and more from $42.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Twelve South

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smith & Wesson’s best-selling High-Carbon St...
Aukey’s 9-in-2 MacBook USB-C Hub offers dual 4K d...
Amazfit’s always-on Bip S Smartwatch offers 40-da...
OPOLAR’s 2-in-1 cordless blower + vacuum cleans u...
Razer’s Kraken Ultimate RGB Gaming Headset drops ...
New Amazon low strikes Sauder’s North Avenue Pede...
Get the family together: Amazon slashes up to 44% off b...
Instant Pot’s Ace Plus Blender cooks soup and whi...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Twelve South Compass Pro provides a premium iPad stand at $51, more from $42

From $42 Learn More
Save $100

Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (Save $100), more from $179

From $179 Learn More
Save 35%

Razer’s Opus ANC Headphones are just as ideal for gaming as casual listening at $131

$131 Learn More
20% off

Smith & Wesson’s best-selling High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife falls to $13.50 (Save 20%)

$13.50 Learn More
Save now

Score the first volume of Demon Slayer for FREE at ComiXology + 50% off other mangas

FREE Learn More
Save 30%

Aukey’s 9-in-2 MacBook USB-C Hub offers dual 4K display, Thunderbolt 3, more at $42 (Reg. $60)

$42 Learn More
Reg. $70

Bella’s Pro 4-Slice Digital Touchscreen Toaster with LCD displays now $45 (Reg. $70)

$45 Learn More
32% off

First price drop hits Amazon’s 14-piece glass locking food storage set: $21 (Save 32%)

$21 Learn More