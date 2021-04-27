Twelve South’s versatile AirFly Pro audio adapter has dropped to $42 (Save 24%)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South AirFly Pro Audio Adapter for $41.99 shipped. Normally fetching $55, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. AirFly Pro allows you to pair two sets of headphones to anything with a standard AUX port and features 16-hour battery life alongside USB-C charging. So whether you plan to get some co-op Switch action going with headphones on or want to wirelessly stream audio through a car’s stereo, this is a notable accessory to have in your kit. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 2,900 customers and then dive into our launch coverage for some additional insight. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Twelve South AirFly Duo at $38.49. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is beating our previous mention by $1 and marking the best price of the year. AirFly Duo arrives with 20-hour battery life and similar dual headphone connectivity, though it lacks the audio output noted above. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

But then while we’re talking Twelve South, be sure to check out its very first MagSafe charging stand that features a unique floating design. Then swing by our coverage from earlier in the week on a variety of other accessories from the brand that are on sale, including a rare discount on its Compass Pro iPad stand and more from $42.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

