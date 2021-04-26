Govee’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth thermometer + hygrometer combos are on sale from $11

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its latest Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer for $19.88 Prime shipped with the code FYBFAULP at checkout. Down from its normal rate of $36, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. I picked up one of these to keep in my garage after I started woodworking on the weekends. Not only does it tell me the humidity, which can be crucial for some projects, but it also alerts me to the temperature…which can be crucial for my comfort. I have alerts set for when it gets too hot or cold to go out there, and it’s super simple to open up the Govee app and check the current conditions before heading into the garage. Plus, while there’s Wi-Fi built-in, should that go down, it also features Bluetooth as a backup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We’re also tracking that Govee via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Thermometer/Hygrometer for $10.99 Prime shipped with the code ZGF6YFM7 at checkout. Down from $19, this is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Instead of Wi-Fi, this thermometer uses Bluetooth to communicate with your smartphone. It also adds a built-in display so you can easily view the temperature or humidity level without having to open the app. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to keep your home at a constant temperature, while still retaining the ability to change it with voice commands, then Emerson’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat is a great choice for you. It’s on sale right now for $90, which is a 24% discount from its normal going rate. You’ll find that it also sports Alexa and Assistant control in addition to Siri for a well-rounded feature set.

Govee Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer features:

Two Ways to Connect: Easily monitor temp and humidity data in real time from anywhere. With stable WiFi and Bluetooth connection via the Govee Home app, you’ll have more opportunities to react to changes in your air quality (not support 5G WiFi).

Fast & Accurate: Equipped with a Swiss made sensor, this humidity gauge provides precise readings. Temperature is accurate to ±0.54℉/±0.3℃, and humidity is ±3%RH. By refreshing every 2s, you’ll stay regularly updated. Now supports widget function.

Alert Function: Set preset temp and humidity ranges, and receive an app alert immediately whenever levels fall out of that range. This function helps you react faster to sudden changes in your basement, baby room, etc. Only supports Bluetooth settings.

