Sony’s 2021 Ultra HD 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Google TV now $700 (Reg. $950) + much more

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $699.99 shipped. Be sure the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $950, and now on sale for $750 at Best Buy, today’s offer is up to $250 off and the lowest price we can find. This is a 2021, 55-inch 4K TV with the X1 HDR processor, Motionflow XR tech for gaming/smooth action, and X-REALITY PRO for HD upscaling. As a Google TV, it provides direct access to thousands of apps and streaming service as well as Google Assistant, AirPlay 2, and your HomeKit setup alongside the included voice remote. All of the usual connectivity options are present including four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, WI-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K smart TV deals below.

For something similar that won’t cost you as much, take a look at Sony’s 2020 4K 55-incher. This one comes in at $520 via Amazon, or $180 under today’s lead deal, and it has much of the same feature set including a game mode that will be great for PS5/Xbox Series X. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. However, there are even more discounted TVs to be had and you can browse through everything below.

Then head over to our home theater guide to complete your upgrade with some discounted audio gear including the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar, all of these Polk sound bars, and the Roku Smart Soundbar with AirPlay 2.

Enjoy a 4K HDR smart TV experience with natural color and clear sound. The powerful X1 4K HDR Processor reduces digital noise and boosts details for lifelike picture quality. Google TV gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps, while Google Assistant easily searches for content and controls your smart home simply by using your voice.

