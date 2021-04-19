FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Discounted TVs from $99: Samsung 86-inch 4K $402 off, JVC 43-inch 1080p $128, more

36% off From $99

Amazon is offering the Samsung 86-inch Crystal 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,797.99 shipped. That’s $402 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to television sizes, 80 to 90 inches is about as big as you can go. That makes this unit a top-tier solution for gaming, movie nights, and everything in between. You’ll get a crisp 4K picture with HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and built-in Alexa for easily controlling your smart home. Connectivity options include four HDMI ports, USB, Ethernet, and more. Reviews are still pouring in, but so far this unit rests at 5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more TV discounts priced from $99.

More TVs on sale:

If you haven’t made your decision yet, be sure to peek at some of the other TV discounts we’ve spotted. A couple of examples include $400+ off Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV and Sony’s 85-inch 4K Android TV at $2,170. And don’t forget to scope out our coverage of LG’s new 86-inch LG webOS TV alongside today’s monitor markdowns.

Samsung 86-inch Crystal 4K HDR Smart TV features:

  • CRYSTAL PROCESSOR 4K: This ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K
  • CRYSTAL DISPLAY: Experience crystal-clear colors that are fine-tuned to delivera naturally crisp and vivid picture
  • SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN: Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience

