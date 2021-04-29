Keep an eye on the fam: eufy’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Cam now $30 at Amazon (25% off)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its 2K Indoor HomeKit Cam for $29.99 shipped after you clip the on-page $4 coupon. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% price drop and is among the lowest price we have tracked. Just remember, if you want two of these, you can score a pair of them for $59.50 right now as well. This is a 2K (1080p when used with HomeKit) indoor security camera and monitor with 2-way audio, night vision, and on-board AI that “only records when an event of interest occurs.” It is HomeKit compatible and works with Google Assistant as well as Alexa devices too. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the 1080p Zmodo Mini Pro Wi-Fi Indoor Camera for $20 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings from over 1,400 Amazon customers. this one includes much of the sale feature set for $10 less, and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant gear, but does support HomeKit integrations.

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking a notable deal on the 2-pack of 2K eufy cams right here. That’s on top of this offer on the Kasa 1080p Pan/Tilt Security Camera and Aqara’s 1080p smart camera with HomeKit. Then head over to our smart home deal hub for even more discounts including Amazon’s prev-gen. Echo Show 10 and LIFX’s HomeKit-enabled dimmable LED bulb.

More on the eufy 2K HomeKit Camera:

Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

