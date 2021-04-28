FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Just $14.50 scores you LIFX’s HomeKit-enabled dimmable LED bulb (Save 42%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeLIFX
Reg. $25 $14.50

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Dimmable White HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $14.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching around $25, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks the lowest price of the year. Expand your HomeKit setup with this 800-lumen LIFX smart light bulb. On top of integrating with Siri, you’ll also find Alexa and Assistant support, alongside scheduling via a companion app and more. Its miniature design ensures this bulb can fit in a variety of lamps or fixtures, and added dimming capabilities complete the package alongside a standalone design. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While you could save just a tad more by going with the TP-Link Kasa Dimmable Smart LED Bulb at $14, odds are the added inclusion of HomeKit support will be worth the extra cash for today’s lead deal. This one only works with Alexa and Assistant, leaving Siri out of the picture. Though if you never see yourself using Apple’s voice assistant, these Kasa options are worth a look considering the 4.7/5 star rating from over 7,400 customers.

But if another part of your smart home is calling for some renovations, be sure to check out all of the ongoing price cuts in our deals hub right here. No matter which voice assistant answers your beck and call, Honeywell’s Lyric T5 touchscreen Thermostat will fit right in considering there’s support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at its $99 sale price.

LIFX Mini White HomeKit Bulb features:

The LIFX Mini – White is the perfect “everywhere” built-in Wi-Fi enabled LED light with dimmable white light controlled by your Smartphone with no hub required. LIFX Mini – White works with leading voice and smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant and Nest and is Energy Star compliant. Bright and efficient, the Mini – White has an output of 800 Lumens, the equivalent of a 60-Watt traditional incandescent bulb with the benefit of only 8-Watt energy use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

LIFX

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with IPX7 water...
Amazon’s 3-Piece Outdoor Glider Bistro Set dives ...
Greenworks 14-inch Electric Corded Lawn Mower plunges t...
These adorable kitchen and bakeware tools are up to 43%...
AncestryDNA’s highly-rated Genetic DNA Tests now ...
Prop up a MacBook, iPad, or another laptop on this adju...
HP’s 12-inch Chromebook X360 returns to all-time ...
Stock up on protein bars at up to 40% off: Pure Protein...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Automatically turn off appliances+ lights with four Wi-Fi smart plugs at $16, more

Learn More
Reg. $43

meross’ Dimmable HomeKit Lamp makes a great nightstand companion at $26 (Save 40%)

$26 Learn More
Save 28%

Emerson’s HomeKit Thermostat gets your smart home ready for summer at $87 (Save 28%)

$87 Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter takes you around town at a new low of $540, more

Learn More
33% off

Score Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with LED Clock at $40 (Save 33%), more from $25

From $25 Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter sees first price drop to $720, more

Learn More
Reg. $70

Put a 3-piece BalanceFrom vinyl-coated kettlebell set in the home gym for $36 (Reg. $70)

$36 Learn More
Save $50

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with IPX7 waterproofing falls to $130 shipped ($50 off)

$130 Learn More