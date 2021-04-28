Just $14.50 scores you LIFX’s HomeKit-enabled dimmable LED bulb (Save 42%)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Dimmable White HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $14.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching around $25, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks the lowest price of the year. Expand your HomeKit setup with this 800-lumen LIFX smart light bulb. On top of integrating with Siri, you’ll also find Alexa and Assistant support, alongside scheduling via a companion app and more. Its miniature design ensures this bulb can fit in a variety of lamps or fixtures, and added dimming capabilities complete the package alongside a standalone design. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While you could save just a tad more by going with the TP-Link Kasa Dimmable Smart LED Bulb at $14, odds are the added inclusion of HomeKit support will be worth the extra cash for today’s lead deal. This one only works with Alexa and Assistant, leaving Siri out of the picture. Though if you never see yourself using Apple’s voice assistant, these Kasa options are worth a look considering the 4.7/5 star rating from over 7,400 customers.

But if another part of your smart home is calling for some renovations, be sure to check out all of the ongoing price cuts in our deals hub right here. No matter which voice assistant answers your beck and call, Honeywell’s Lyric T5 touchscreen Thermostat will fit right in considering there’s support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at its $99 sale price.

LIFX Mini White HomeKit Bulb features:

The LIFX Mini – White is the perfect “everywhere” built-in Wi-Fi enabled LED light with dimmable white light controlled by your Smartphone with no hub required. LIFX Mini – White works with leading voice and smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant and Nest and is Energy Star compliant. Bright and efficient, the Mini – White has an output of 800 Lumens, the equivalent of a 60-Watt traditional incandescent bulb with the benefit of only 8-Watt energy use.

