Amazon’s prev-gen. Echo Show 10 delivers a screen-based Alexa experience at $150

Woot currently offers the previous-generation Amazon Echo Show 10-inch Alexa Smart Display for $149.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best price of the year. Amazon’s Echo Show 10 arrives with plenty of screen real estate for having Alexa pull up videos, recipes, smart home controls, and more. There’s still all of the hands-free voice control features you’d expect, alongside a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart light bulbs and other devices directly to the Echo Show. Over 41,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking to bring home the Alexa smart display feature set at a more affordable price tag will want to keep the Echo Show 8 in mind instead. This alternative delivers just about all of the functionality noted above, just with an 8-inch display and a lower $105 price tag. One notable downside is you will ditch the Zigbee hub features, which may very well be worth the extra $45 in savings. Or just go with the Echo Show 5 at $80 and call it a day for an even more compact Alexa experience.

Otherwise, give our smart home guide a look for all of the other discounted ways to elevate your setup. Be it centered around Siri, Alexa, or Assistant, you’ll find a series of deals on everything from Ring’s latest Video Doorbell to eufy’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Cameras, and more. Not to mention this ongoing Emerson’s HomeKit Thermostat discount at $87, which ditches the touchscreen found above for a more simplistic design.

Echo Show 10 features:

Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10.1″ HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows—in a new fabric design. Ask Alexa to see lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. See weather forecasts, calendars, to-do lists, and your favorite playlists. Watch award-winning movies and shows from Prime Video, music videos from Vevo, or live TV and sports with a Hulu subscription.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

