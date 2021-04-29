Ready to grill? This wireless dual-probe thermometer is a BBQ must at $14

RegetekDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Dual-Probe Grill Thermometer for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code M6Z3N4PM at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This remote meat thermometer features two separate units that communicate with one another. You’ll be able to wirelessly check on the temperature of your meal without having to pull out a phone. Each probe can read up to 572F and there are nine types of meat and five doneness levels that are pre-programmed into here. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Do you only need a single probe with no external display? Check out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. It’s $8 Prime shipped at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

Given you just picked up a new thermometer, why not grab a grill to cook on as well? Right now we’re tracking a deal on the Monoprice 22-inch kettle grill, which is on sale for $85. Normally $100 or more, this is a great time to pick one up and get ready for summer cookouts.

More about the Regetek Grill Thermometer:

Remote Meat Thermometer With Dual Probe monitor two different meats or one meat and the grill/oven/smoker temp remotely from 500 feet away

When turns to ” Local ” Mode,transmitter and receiver can both work as two independent wired thermometers.

Preset pre-programmed 9 types of meat and 5 types of desired doneness tastes

