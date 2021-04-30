Philips’ ProtectiveClean Sonicare Toothbrush + travel case drops to $80 at Amazon (Reg. $110)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare, ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $79.95 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $110 and currently on sale for $90 at Walmart, today’s offer is $30 off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked this year. All of the most important features are present here including the 2-minute timer with Quadpacer, a pressure sensor that delivers a gentle vibration if you’re going too hard, three cleaning modes, and three intensity settings. It also ships with the charger and a travel case. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if the added intensity settings and included travel case aren’t getting you excited, we still have a fantastic deal live on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 model down at just $35 shipped on Amazon. This one is regularly $50 and comes with just about everything the model above does for far less cash. Or, just grab a Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush at under $20 Prime shipped and call it a day.

More on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100:

Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder

Personalize your brushing experience with 3 intensities and 3 modes: Clean, White and Gum Care

2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

