Samsung’s LTE Galaxy Watch Active2 with GPS, ECG readings, more from $170 (Up to $100 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the unlocked LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 with GPS 40mm at $169.99 or the 44mm at $179.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $250 and $270 respectively, and currently marked down to $180 and $200 via Amazon, today’s offers are matching our previous mention, up to 40% off the MSRP, and the lowest price we can find. They might not be the latest and greatest, but they are at least under $100 under the regular price of the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup that’s currently on sale from $250. And they are still great smartwatches to consider at this price with iOS and Android compatibility, loads of health and fitness tracking, as well as the ability to now take ECG readings. Sleep trackers, an attractive round touchscreen, and a battery that can “go for days on a single charge” round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Score some additional bands so you can wear your watch with any outfit. This 3-pack set has a number of color options as well as a more business-focused vibe to offer up some alternatives to the included sporty strap. And there are plenty more where these came from here.

As we mentioned above, you can also still save $150 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at some of the best prices yet from $250. But be sure to check out some of the other fitness tracker deals we have live including these Garmin smartwatches in today’s Gold Box from $39 and the brand’s Mother’s Day sale. We also have Amazfit’s Neo Retro Smartwatch as well as the Bip S model and Fitbit gear from $69 right here.

More on the Galaxy Watch Active2:

Get more out of every movement with the Galaxy Watch Active2. Its advanced sensors keep your pace on a jog, helping you better achieve your goals. It also automatically tracks your most popular activities, from cycling to swimming, and lets you manually track other exercises. The Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour edition launches the MapMyRun app right out of the box, and you can go MVP with 6 months of premium benefits—for free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!