JBL Link Music features built-in Google Assistant at a low of $40 (Refurb, Orig. $130)

JBL is offering its Wi-Fi-enabled Link Music Speaker for $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $130, and going for $120 at Best Buy still, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This portable speaker features built-in Wi-Fi to offer you Google Assistant capabilities, allowing you to say things like “Hey Google, Play Casting Crowns on Spotify” and enjoy your music without having to browse apps on your phone. It also features JBL 360-degree Pro Sound output, which delivers “bold, dynamic” audio playback. Rated 3.8/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Update 5/3 @ 6:55 PM: JBL is also offering its Wi-Fi-enabled Link Portable Assistant-enabled Speaker for $59.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Down from its $180 list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Save a few bucks when opting for the Echo Dot 3rd Gen. While it doesn’t offer Google Assistant, this speaker leverages Amazon’s Alexa platform for voice and smart home control. It might fit in better with your household if you don’t have a lot of Google Assistant-based smart home gear already set up. Plus, at $25, you’ll save $15 in the process as well.

For other great deals, check out Google’s Mother’s Day sale. Right now, the Nest Mini is down to $30, Nest Wifi can be picked up for $199, and the larger Nest Audio is discounted to $80. But, the deals are far from over with those mentions, so be sure to check out our coverage for more information on ways to save.

Easy music streaming. Powerful JBL sound. From your kitchen to your living room, JBL Link Music delivers bold, dynamic JBL 360-Degree Pro Sound. With the Google Assistant, play and control your favorite music, access Spotify, YouTube Music and Apple Music and listen without interruptions. Just say “Hey Google” to get started. Pick the JBL Link Music that is perfect for you, with a choice of six stylish colors (varies by region).

