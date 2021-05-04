Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro hits Amazon all-time low at $112.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro for $112.50 shipped.This model sells for $200 direct and $150 at Best Buy with today’s offer being about $7 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Not to be confused with the now $69.99 standard model, that is currently marked down from $80, this one can also handle wet food, has an internal bag cutter with storage, and the ability to create double seals. One-handed operation, an included role of sealing bags and more make this model as ideal for leftovers as it is to prepare meals for your sous vide water bath. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if the brand name Anova food sealers are still a bit much for your needs, take a look at the NutriChef Automatic Vacuum Air Sealing System for $53.99 with free shipping. This one isn’t quite as large, but you can still use 12-inch bags that will work great for portion control and your sous vide water bath, all at a far more affordable price tag than the Anova options. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers.

Speaking of sous vide water baths and the like, we also still have a 2021 Amazon low available on Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which drops it price down to $99 shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for more kitchen gear including grills, blenders, and much more.

More on the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro:

The more robust, older sibling to our best selling “minimalist” Precision Vacuum Sealer. Expect a high power vacuum, reliable double sealer, built-in bag storage and cutter, an accessory port for sealing containers, and the ability to seal wet foods without worry – all with just one hand.

ONE HAND SEALING: Designed to be fully functional, while using just one hand. Clamping bags, vacuuming, and sealing are all easily accomplished with a single hand.

MARINADE FRIENDLY: Switch modes to wet-function to activate a low pressure suction and reliable double sealer, enabling you to seal even the juiciest of foods without fear.

