FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus 9/Pro go on sale for the first time from $700 + up to 40% off official accessories

-
Androidoneplus
40% off New lows

While there are plenty of offers live right now on the collectible side of things for May the 4th, OnePlus is now getting in on the action with a sale on its new 9 series handsets. Right now, you can score the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro Smartphone for $1,026.24, as well as the standard OnePlus 9 for $699.84. Down from the respective $1,069 and $729 going rates, these are the very first price cuts to date and a rare chance to score the latest OnePlus offerings without paying full price. On top of the cash discounts, both come bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z, as well.

The latest OnePlus 9 series smartphones arrive with an up to 6.7-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rates. Both powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, each of the smartphones are backed by rear camera arrays developed with the help of Hasselblad. OnePlus 9 rocks a 50MP 3-camera setup, while the 9 Pro steps up to a 5-sensor array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also included in the promotion, you can save on the new OnePlus Nord devices starting at $172.79, down from the up to $300 price tag. That’s alongside being able to take 40% off a collection of offical OnePlus cases which you’ll find right here.

This morning saw Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone drop to $480 alongside all of the other hardware deals in our Android guide. You can still score the Google Pixel 4 XL at its best price of the year, which is down to $400 right now. Then be sure to go check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T, or charge wirelessly at ridiculous speeds with Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best Star Wars Day Android app deals: KOTOR I and II, T...
Find four rear cameras on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartph...
Google Pixel 4 XL delivers a 6.3-inch OLED display at $...
Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones return to Ama...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to best price ...
Google Pixel 3a XL has dropped to its second-best price...
Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone just got even more aff...
Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Amazon’s rechargeable AA/AAA batteries + more, deals from under $9

From $9 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day sale, M1 MacBook Air up to $111 off, Anker 2K HomeKit Camera $30, more

Learn More
$100 off

Apple Watch Series 6 falls to new all-time low at $299 shipped (Save $100)

$299 Learn More
Reg. $179

Nokia’s 3.4 Android Smartphone just got even more affordable at $130 (Save $49), more

$130 Learn More
2021 low

Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth speaker is submersible + has 360-degree audio at $36.50

$36.50 Learn More
Review

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Learn More

SteelSeries Moments is simple capture software designed to help you clip + share your gameplay

Learn More