OnePlus 9/Pro go on sale for the first time from $700 + up to 40% off official accessories

While there are plenty of offers live right now on the collectible side of things for May the 4th, OnePlus is now getting in on the action with a sale on its new 9 series handsets. Right now, you can score the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro Smartphone for $1,026.24, as well as the standard OnePlus 9 for $699.84. Down from the respective $1,069 and $729 going rates, these are the very first price cuts to date and a rare chance to score the latest OnePlus offerings without paying full price. On top of the cash discounts, both come bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z, as well.

The latest OnePlus 9 series smartphones arrive with an up to 6.7-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rates. Both powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, each of the smartphones are backed by rear camera arrays developed with the help of Hasselblad. OnePlus 9 rocks a 50MP 3-camera setup, while the 9 Pro steps up to a 5-sensor array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also included in the promotion, you can save on the new OnePlus Nord devices starting at $172.79, down from the up to $300 price tag. That’s alongside being able to take 40% off a collection of offical OnePlus cases which you’ll find right here.

This morning saw Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone drop to $480 alongside all of the other hardware deals in our Android guide. You can still score the Google Pixel 4 XL at its best price of the year, which is down to $400 right now. Then be sure to go check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T, or charge wirelessly at ridiculous speeds with Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!