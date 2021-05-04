It’s now time for all of the best Android game and app deals of the day. You’ll find all of the most notable Star Wars Day deals in our constantly updated roundup right here, not mention some great offers on Galaxy and Pixel OtterBox Star Wars cases, but for now it’s time to scrape through Google Play for the best software offers. Highlights in today’s collection include titles like Star Wars KOTOR 1 and 2, Teslagrad, Manual Camera : DSLR – Camera Pro, Lecture Notes, Home Workouts Gym Pro, Knots 3D, Twilight Pro Unlock, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More on Star Wars KOTOR II:

Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars® Knights of the Old Republic , the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark…

