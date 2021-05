Find four rear cameras on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone at $480 (Save 31%)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $479.99 shipped. Normally selling for $699, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings, and is the second-best Amazon discount to date. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.3/5 stars and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Another notable feature on the Nokia 8.3 smartphone is expandable microSD storage, which makes using a portion of your savings on this Samsung 256GB card an easy recommendation. Bringing this into the mix will not only give you plenty of extra room for photos and videos, but will only run you $34 at Amazon right now.

While you can still save on all of Motorola’s new 2021 smartphones from $160, there are even more hardware discounts to be had in our Android guide. You can still score the Google Pixel 4 XL at its best price of the year, which is down to $400 right now. Then be sure to go check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution. The front of the camera provides a 24MP wide camera for HDR selfie images and videos at up to 1080p.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!