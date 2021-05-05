FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eastbay offers extra 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $6

-
FashionNike
50% off From $6

Eastbay takes an additional 50% off select gear for spring with promo code GET50 at checkout. Update your activewear with deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Jordan, and more from just $6. FLX Members receive complimentary delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign-up). Our top pick from this sale is the Nike Team Woven Jacket that’s marked down to just $12. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $65. You can choose from several color options and this lightweight option is great for layering during spring weather. It’s nice for workouts, hikes, casual events, golf outings, and much more. The material is also made of Dri-FIT, which is sweat-wicking, infused with stretch, and highly breathable. Be sure to score even more deals by heading below the jump. You will also want to check out the adidas Score Big Sale that’s offering up to 30% off top styles.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

