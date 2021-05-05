HomeKit-enabled Philips Hue Outdoor Smart Bulb 2-pack falls to new low at $30 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of HomeKit-enabled Philips Hue White Outdoor PAR38 13W Smart Bulbs for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $50 list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. You’ll find that these bulbs are designed to withstand the elements and deliver around 1,300-lumens of 3000K light to your yard or patio. Designed to be weatherproof and last for up to 25,000-hours, Philips Hue ships this bulb with a 3-year warranty. These are designed to connect to a Hue Hub and be controlled via HomeKit, Assistant, or Alexa. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you need to install a brand-new fixture outside anyway, you could always opt for this LED light instead. It’s $23.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which saves a few bucks over today’s lead deal. There’s a built-in motion sensor available here with 4,000-lumens of brightness available to shine across your yard. However, you won’t find any voice control available in this model, which is a highlighting feature of today’s lead deal.

Now that your home will have ample lighting outdoors, it’s time to consider picking up some weatherproof cameras. Right now, a 2-pack of Google Nest Cam Outdoors are available at Woot for $125 each, which saves a grand total of 37% down from the normal going rate. Designed to connect into your existing Assistant-enabled setup, these cameras would pair well with Sony’s 65-inch OLED TV that packs Android TV built-in.

More on the Philips Hue Outdoor Smart Bulb:

Automate your lights to welcome you home. Add a Philips hue White Par38 outdoor floodlight to your system, powerful bright White light that you can control remotely. Screw it into your existing Par38 Fixtures. Hue bridge not included. For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search “Philips Hue Hub” or “B016H0QZ7I” to find this product on Amazon. Note: This is only compatible with Hue mtoion sensors and dimmer switches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!