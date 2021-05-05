FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score the regularly $100 Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Android Game Controller for $51

Amazon is now offering the Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Mobile Android Game Controller for $51.20 shipped. Regularly $100 direct from Razer, this model has sold for between $70 and $100 at Amazon over the last year and is now within about $1 of the all-time low there. Designed to support Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Samsung Galaxy S10+, this gamepad brings a more traditional setup to your mobile gaming rig. The dual-sided controller sports twin analog thumbsticks and bumper buttons, a modular design with three custom cases for your smart device, custom button mapping via the Razer Gamepad app, and “Bluetooth low energy for longer battery life.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

A more affordable way to bring a traditional game controller into your mobile Android gaming setup is with the PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller at $45 shipped. This one carries your phone atop a Microsoft-style controller that’s perfect for all of the Xbox games now available on Android. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,400 Amazon customers. 

For your PC rig, you’ll want to dive into our latest Razer roundup with up to 30% off a range of the brand’s high-quality gear including mice, keyboards, and more from $80

Then check out some of our hands-on Razer video reviews for the Anzu Smart Glasses and the Razer Ring Light as well as our launch coverage for the Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse and the brand’s RGB rechargeable N95 smart face mask concept

More on the Razer Junglecat:

  • Portable dual-sided controller for enhanced mobile gaming precision
  • Modular design for total flexibility and personalization
  • Razer Gamepad app for integrated game support and custom button mapping
  • Low latency connection for seamless button response
  • Bluetooth low energy for longer battery life

