Expanding on their lineup of work-from-home and streaming products, the new Razer Ring Light is an affordable way to light up your video calls or streams. With an included tripod, adjustable brightness, color temperature, and powered by USB, this $80 light is a great companion to the recent Razer Kiyo webcam, and Razer Seiren Mini. Be sure to hit the video below to check out more.Â

Setup and controls

For mounting the Razer Ring Light, the included tripod provides a stable stand. Adjustments allow the head to rotate and tilt to dial in the perfect angle. The tripod is very light and some parts like the tripod head feel cheaply made, but itâ€™s completely functional for its intended use.Â The Light itself only weighs 260g or 1/2 lb.

Since the Razer Ring Light is USB-powered, setting it up is a breeze. Just plug it into an extra port on a computer, or you can even use a USB power bank if youâ€™re mobile and donâ€™t have any plugs on a computer available.Â

Once plugged in, all of the controls are in line with the cord. From top to bottom we have buttons to increase brightness, swap color temperature, decrease brightness, and a power button.Â











Lighting

The Ring Light has 10 different steps for brightness. With some lighting in the background in my office, I found myself keeping the light set right in the middle at 5 when using the Kiyo as a webcam. Since itâ€™s USB-powered, it doesnâ€™t get as bright as something like the AC-powered Elgato Ring Light.Â

For color temperature, Razer has included three different options ranging from a 3000K warm light to 4500K balanced white and on to 6500K cool white.

Paired with the Razer Kiyo

The Razer Right Light is a great companion to the Razer Kiyo that we reviewed recently. Since the Kiyo is exceptional in low-light situations, you donâ€™t need to blast yourself with bright light to have a good-looking image. And, thanks to the variety of mounting options on the Kiyo and the included ball head on the right light, itâ€™s easy to get the camera mounted in a perfect position in the middle of the right light.Â

Razer Ring Light: video

Mobile phone holder

Also included is a mobile phone holder. This adjustable arm has an expandable clamp that will easily fit most phones.Â

Razer Ring Lightâ€™s competition

Razerâ€™s Ring Light sits kind of in the middle of some of the competition. On one hand, you can currently get a very similar setup on Amazon for $40. It appears that my Amazon pick doesnâ€™t have as many LED lights and only comes with a phone mount, but can be a good option for those looking for more affordable options. On the other hand, the $200 Elgato Ring Light has a lot more features and power if the Razer light seems lacking. It can get brighter, you can dial in the color temperature more accurately than just three settings, and it also can be controlled via a PC.Â

9to5Toyâ€™s Take

Overall, I actually really enjoy the Razer Ring Light. Itâ€™s simple, and I donâ€™t need it to get as bright as something like the Elgato. And though it might take up more room on a desk, the included tripod feels more stable than a desk clamp mount like what is found on the Elgato. Thatâ€™s probably specific to my setup, though, as my desk is a little shaky.Â The Razer Ring Light is simple, easy to use, and offers plenty of light for most situations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

