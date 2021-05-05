Under Armour’s 25th Anniversary Collection offers exclusive apparel, bags, more from $14

Under Armour has dropped a 25th Anniversary collection with shoes, gear, and accessories. Inside the collection you’ll find 77 new on-trend items. Plus, pricing in the Under Armour Anniversary collection starts at $14, and there are items available for men, women, and kids. Under Armour also offers free delivery on purchases of $60 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new line.

Since 1996, Under Armour has delivered one simple idea: make gear that actually helps athletes perform better. That idea changed the game forever. And we’re just getting started.

Under Armour anniversary menswear

If you like to golf, Under Armour’s 25th Anniversary Polo Shirt is a standout from this collection. The stretch-infused fabric is great for a golf game, and it also features anti-pick, anti-pill fabric that’s designed to be extremely breathable and lightweight. The material is also UPF 30 sun resistant and the anti-odor properties keep you smelling fresh. Its black and white color design is classic, and the large logo on the back really makes you stand out on the course. This polo is priced at $65 and rated 5/5 stars.

Another notable option for men is the Unisex UA Forge RC “DVNLLN” Sportsyle Shoes that will help boost your spring training sessions. These shoes are cushioned, lightweight, flexible, and ready for quick movement. The ’90s-inspired design is very on-trend for this season and the black coloring is versatile. This style is priced at $130.

Women’s styles from Under Armour

Every women should have a great pair of running shorts in their wardrobe. The Summit Woven Shorts are breathable, sweat-wicking, and allow for a full range of motion. This style pairs nicely with tank tops, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. They’re priced at $50 and have a cinchable belt.

Finally, hold all of your gear in the UA Flex Sling 25th Anniversary bag. This is a nice option for a gym bag and is priced at $35. It also has a convenient stretch shoe pocket on the front panel.

