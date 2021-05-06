Save $80 on LEGO’s Technic Bugatti Chiron or Lamborghini Sián supercars, more from $32

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently discounting the LEGO Group’s most recent Technic supercar creations, taking $80 off both the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Sián. Just apply codes LEGOCHIRON or LEGOSIAN depending on which of the creations you’re looking to bring to your garage. Dropping to $279.99 and $299.99 respectively, these are matching the second-best prices of the year and mark rare opportunities to score the builds without paying full price.

Regardless of if you’re more of a Bugatti or Lamborghini fan, both of these LEGO Technic creations are sure to look great up on display. The 1:8-scale models measure over 22-inches long and come packed with authentic details like decked out interiors, engines with moving pistons, and more. Get a closer look at either the Chiron and Sián in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $32.

Other notable LEGO deals:

This morning also saw the launch of the upcoming 969-piece LEGO Bad Batch Shuttle that’ll be arriving later this year with five exclusive Clone Force 99 minifigures. We also recently got a first look at what to expect from the LEGO summer 2021 lineup. But then be sure to check out our recent reviews of the new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets as well as Imperial Probe Droid.

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron features:

Explore engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42083 Bugatti Chiron advanced building set. This exclusive model has been developed in partnership with Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S to capture the essence of the quintessential super sports vehicle, resulting in a stunning supercar replica as well as a hot toy for collectible toy car enthusiasts.

