FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Teva x Polaroid collection launches with new sandals and a camera to capture the moment

-
FashionTeva

Teva collaborates with Polaroid for a really fun summer collection. Inside this new line, you will find four different sandals options that are all gender-neutral and great for warm weather. Not only are the sandals going to make a statement this summer, but there’s also a Teva x Polaroid 600 camera with a total vintage vibe that’s very on-trend. The two brands celebrated for capturing life’s monumental moments, and the entire collection exhibits just that. Better yet, Teva offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find out all of the Teva x Polaroid collection details.

Inspired by classic Polaroid colors and injected with Teva’s adventure-seeking DNA, the Teva x Polaroid collaboration features classic all-gender Teva sandal silhouettes utilizing recycled materials and a custom refurbished Polaroid 600 camera— encouraging fans to capture new adventures more sustainably. This limited-edition collection is a celebration of creative expression designed to empower you to capture instant memories.

Teva x Polaroid Sandals

There are four new sandals in this collection, and they’re definitely picture-worthy. You can choose from a roomy or streamlined fit, as well as a red or white coloring. They also feature Teva’s classic molded EVA midsole for comfort and better arch support. The sandals are also great for hiking with quick-drying webbing, as well as anti-odor properties. The back of the sandals has a really fun rainbow strap, and the strap is made of recycled plastic. Pricing in this collection ranges from $70 to $80 and can be dressed up or down seamlessly.

Capture the Moment with the Polaroid Camera

The Vintage Teva x Polaroid Camera is a must-have for this summer. This allows you to print out your photos in an instant, and it takes both black and white and color film (sold separately). This camera features a built-in flash and has a convenient strap designed from recycled yarn, making it easily accessible to capture memories on the go. It’s priced at $160 and will become a must-have to bring along with you on all of your summer adventures.

Be sure to check out our guide to the Under Armour 25th Anniversary collection here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Teva

About the Author

Golf Apparel Shop takes extra 15-20% off PGA Tour, Jack...
Eddie Bauer offers casual summer styles from $15 + extr...
Amazon offers up to 42% off jewelry and mirror armoires...
Nike, Under Armour, adidas, more from $8 during BobR...
Banana Republic takes up to 50% off sitewide for Mother...
Under Armour’s 25th Anniversary Collection offers...
Nautica’s Stock Up for Summer Event offers 40-70%...
Eastbay offers extra 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More

Birkenstock launches a new sandal collection with Too Good that looks incredibly comfortable

Learn More
Save now

Score Fujifilm’s Toy Story 4 instax Mini 9 camera with a 20-pack of film for just $60 shipped

$60 Learn More

Polaroid Go breaks records as the ‘world’s smallest instant camera’

Learn More

adidas launches new activewear collection with Zoe Saldana at Kohl’s starting from $11

Learn More
20% off

Pocket Schrade’s 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool at under $14.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$14.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Learn More
Save 20%

Give mom the gift of coziness with Aukey’s warm LED touch-enabled table lamp for $24 (20% off)

$24 Learn More