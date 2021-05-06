Teva collaborates with Polaroid for a really fun summer collection. Inside this new line, you will find four different sandals options that are all gender-neutral and great for warm weather. Not only are the sandals going to make a statement this summer, but there’s also a Teva x Polaroid 600 camera with a total vintage vibe that’s very on-trend. The two brands celebrated for capturing life’s monumental moments, and the entire collection exhibits just that. Better yet, Teva offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find out all of the Teva x Polaroid collection details.

Inspired by classic Polaroid colors and injected with Teva’s adventure-seeking DNA, the Teva x Polaroid collaboration features classic all-gender Teva sandal silhouettes utilizing recycled materials and a custom refurbished Polaroid 600 camera— encouraging fans to capture new adventures more sustainably. This limited-edition collection is a celebration of creative expression designed to empower you to capture instant memories.

Teva x Polaroid Sandals

There are four new sandals in this collection, and they’re definitely picture-worthy. You can choose from a roomy or streamlined fit, as well as a red or white coloring. They also feature Teva’s classic molded EVA midsole for comfort and better arch support. The sandals are also great for hiking with quick-drying webbing, as well as anti-odor properties. The back of the sandals has a really fun rainbow strap, and the strap is made of recycled plastic. Pricing in this collection ranges from $70 to $80 and can be dressed up or down seamlessly.

Capture the Moment with the Polaroid Camera

The Vintage Teva x Polaroid Camera is a must-have for this summer. This allows you to print out your photos in an instant, and it takes both black and white and color film (sold separately). This camera features a built-in flash and has a convenient strap designed from recycled yarn, making it easily accessible to capture memories on the go. It’s priced at $160 and will become a must-have to bring along with you on all of your summer adventures.

