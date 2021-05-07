FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Air Vent Car Mount $11 (Save 35%), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Normally fetching $17, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention, 35% off, and the best price of the year. With an adjustable design that’ll hold a variety of smartphones ranging from the compact iPhone 12 mini to larger 12 Pro Max and everything in-between, Aukey’s mount makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Its compact form-factor clips right onto your air vent and features a rotating mount for getting the perfect angle. As a #1 best-seller, over 9,600 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Features a stronger, larger vent clip and an innovative support frame to provide extra support, it can hold your phone securely on an air vent in your car. Design with a larger cradle to keep your phone stable in place. With the instant release button, you can push the phone cradle arms in to secure your phone and press the button to release.

A 360° rotating and pivoting ball joint allows you to adjust and quickly switch between portrait and landscape view. Features a 3-levels locking knob to easily and firmly fix the air vent mounting grip on your car air vent. The phone cradle release button has been relocated to the top at the back for easier access and smoother phone retrieval. The phone cradle has also been improved to hold your phone firmly even on the most bumpy roads.

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

