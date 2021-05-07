Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Air Vent Car Mount $11 (Save 35%), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Normally fetching $17, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention, 35% off, and the best price of the year. With an adjustable design that’ll hold a variety of smartphones ranging from the compact iPhone 12 mini to larger 12 Pro Max and everything in-between, Aukey’s mount makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Its compact form-factor clips right onto your air vent and features a rotating mount for getting the perfect angle. As a #1 best-seller, over 9,600 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $11
- ESR iPhone 12/12 Pro Tempered-Glass Screen Protector: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- UGREEN HiTune T2 Wireless Earbuds: $25 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- IEsafy 26800mAh Solar Power Bank: $31 (Reg. $41) | Amazon
- Satechi’s $80 Quatro Power Bank can refuel 4 devices at once (Save 20%), more from $30
- UGREEN 65W 4-Port USB-C Charger: $36 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- RAVPower 15000mAh Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- Save up to 54% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $20
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Neewer Smartphone Video Rig: $12 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- w/ code 46URG521
- Apple Watch Series 6 now up to $100 off with rare savings on Nike+, Cellular, more
- UGREEN USB-C to USB-C Cable: $11 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank: $39 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- Licheers Foldable Phone Holder: $6 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- ADDTOP 25000mAh Solar Charger: $36 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey True Wireless Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag gets Android owners in on the AirTags action at $24 (Save 20%)
- Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Features a stronger, larger vent clip and an innovative support frame to provide extra support, it can hold your phone securely on an air vent in your car. Design with a larger cradle to keep your phone stable in place. With the instant release button, you can push the phone cradle arms in to secure your phone and press the button to release.
A 360° rotating and pivoting ball joint allows you to adjust and quickly switch between portrait and landscape view. Features a 3-levels locking knob to easily and firmly fix the air vent mounting grip on your car air vent. The phone cradle release button has been relocated to the top at the back for easier access and smoother phone retrieval. The phone cradle has also been improved to hold your phone firmly even on the most bumpy roads.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!