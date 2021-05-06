FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 54% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of OtterBox iPhone 11 series cases starting at $20. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst all of the price cuts is the OtterBox Strada iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio Case at $29.99. Normally fetching $65, today’s offer amounts to 54% in savings, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks a new all-time low. Comprised of genuine leather, OtterBox’s folio case protects your iPhone 11 Pro Max from drops, bumps, and scratches. Built into the folio are several slots to hold IDs or bank cards, as well as cash and more. Over 1,095 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable OtterBox iPhone 11 case deals:

Otherwise, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with some notable price cuts to check out instead. This morning’s edition of our daily roundup starts at $7 and includes everything from chargers and power banks to earbuds and more. But if you’re in the market for a way to add some cash or cards to your iPhone 12, OtterBox just announced its new MagSafe Wallet and Folio.

OtterBox iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Folio features:

Strada Series is the iPhone 11 Pro Max folio case that offers functional fashion. The folio cover protects the screen and includes a card holder for cards or cash. Premium protection paired with traditional handcrafted style has produced a timeless case made to impress.

