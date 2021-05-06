FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi’s $80 Quatro Power Bank can refuel 4 devices at once (Save 20%), more from $30

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers Prime members its Quatro Wireless Power Bank for $79.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and is the second-best price of the year. Living up to its name, Satechi’s latest power bank delivers four different ways to refuel all of the gear in your kit. There’s an integrated Apple Watch charging puck up top alongside a 5W Qi pad. Its 10000mAh battery can quickly top off devices with an 18W USB-C port and USB-A slot to complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Prime members can score the Satechi USB-C Magnetic Apple Watch Charging Dock for $29.99 at Amazon. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is matching the best we’ve seen to date and beats our previous mention by $2. This Apple Watch charger features a compact design that plugs into any USB-C port to charge your wearable. It’s compact form-factor can easily be thrown in your backpack, too. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,100 customers

Then after you’ve perused all of the price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide, be sure to check out our recent hands-on review of the Satechi Dock5. This versatile charging station can power five devices at a time, and we founds it to be quite a compelling option for those with a litany of Apple gadgets. Get all of the details in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank features:

Experience the convenience of wireless charging on-the-go with the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank – 10000 mAh. Combining the best of both portable and wireless charging, the Quatro Power Bank features a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD, and USB-A port to recharge multiple devices at once. 

