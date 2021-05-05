FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag gets Android owners in on the AirTags action at $24 (Save 20%)

Reg. $30 $24

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Tracker for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $30 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is only the third time on sale, and matches the all-time low. Having launched back in January, Samsung’s latest accessory brings item tracking features to your Galaxy handset. If the recent launch of AirTags have you wanting to take advantage of that feature set, SmartTag delivers.Pairing over Bluetooth, Samsung’s tracker can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But if you’d rather stay out of both Apple and Samsung’s own ecosystems, we’re still seeing a series of Tile’s highly-rated item finders on sale from $20. With various form-factors available, you’ll offerings for keeping tabs on your keys and backpack to wallet-friendly trackers and more at 20% off.

Otherwise, give our smartphone accessories guide a look for even more discounted handset essentials. Our roundup from this morning has a selection of chargers, cables, and more on sale from $6, alongside this exclusive discount on Nomad’s Rugged Leather Pixel 4/XL cases at $24.50.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag features:

Finding the important things in your life. Bluetooth powered SmartTags attach easily to keys, bags, or even the family pet. If you think your lost item is nearby but can’t quite find it, tap the ring button on your mobile and follow the familiar sound of your ringtone calling for you at the volume you set. Your tagged item is out of range? No problem! Even when offline, the Galaxy Find Network can use scanned data to find it for you privately.

