Anker’s discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $11

Anker is closing out the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection iPhone and Android essentials. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $49.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, matches our previous mention for the 2021 low, and is the second-best price to date.

Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 545 customers and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more from $11.

Other notable Anker deals:

There are also plenty of other Anker deals still live as we close out the week, including up to $200 off select Nebula projectors from $330. That’s alongside these Soundcore deals which are discounting ANC earbuds, speakers, and more. But then be sure to get a look at our review of Anker’s new R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II Projector.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule features:

A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger. With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.

