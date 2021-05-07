FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Boscam K7 Pro is an HD wireless backup camera kit for your car at a low of $103.50

-
AmazonBoscam
Reg. $150 $103.50

Boscam US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its K7 Pro 720p Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $103.49 shipped with the code URLB56ZF and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $150 normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $1.50. For vehicles that didn’t come with a backup camera built-in, it’s time to finally install one. Today’s kit offers a 720p resolution, which is something most backup cameras just can’t achieve. Plus, the wireless connection allows for quick and easy installs. Also, since it includes both the camera and display, you won’t have to already have a screen installed in your vehicle to use this kit. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you don’t need both the monitor and camera, well, we’ve got you covered. eRapta’s backup camera installs simply and is budget-focused at $26 on Amazon, where it’s a #1 best-seller. I’ve used this camera before and it’s great for the price. You’ll find that it even has night vision so you can see when there’s no ambient light.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup. There, you’ll find an Aukey air vent car mount down to $11, which is a 35% discount from its normal going rate. That’s far from the only deal in the post, so be sure to give it a read for other ways you can save today.

More about Boscam’s K7 Pro Backup Camera:

Want a clear image while reversing? K7 Pro’s 5-inch monitor with its 720P resolution would be your ideal choice. Also, the camera’s sensor is correlated with double sampling to significantly reduce fixed pattern noise. From K7 Pro, you will see a significant improvement in backup camera’s display.

Boscam

