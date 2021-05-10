FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector delivers peace of mind for $99 (Save 30%)

-
AmazonHome Goodsairthings
Save 30% $99

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector for $99 shipped. Normally fetching $140, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and returns to match the all-time low set once before. This Airthings radon detector arrives with one of the first battery-powered designs on the market that runs off of three AAA batteries. Its built-in display showcases stats over both immediate and long term readings to help identify radon exposure. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 5,300 customers. Head below for more.

When it comes to Radon detectors, today’s lead deal is about as compelling of an option as it gets. But if you’re looking to save some extra cash and don’t mind ditching the more compact design, this alternative from Elifecity has a similar battery-powered design and enters with an $85 price tag. It’s not quite as well-reviewed as the Airthings model either, but will get the job done for less.

Then don’t forget to check out the latest and greatest offering from Airthings, the new View Plus. This recent unveil debuts as the brand’s first air quality monitor sporting particulate matter tracking alongside a host of other notable features.

Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector features:

The Corentium Home by Airthings radon detector is a state-of-the-art measuring instrument that combines ease of use and performance. The Corentium Home by Airthings radon gas detector allows you to take a reading of the radon levels and its LCD screen displays the average daily, weekly and long term concentrations. Powered by 3 standard AAA batteries, the radon monitor makes it easy to take measurements from one room to another in order to get an overview of the concentrations of radon in a home, workplace, school, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

airthings

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Pair your MacBook with Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro...
Sony’s 2021 4K Ultra HD 75-inch Smart Google TV w...
Your EDC deserves a SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD, now ...
Greenworks 80V 30% off Gold Box, self-propelled 21R...
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 adorns your wrist at a new...
Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/...
Logitech’s flagship LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mo...
Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 870 QVO 2.5-inch S...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Cruise around town with Hover-1’s Alpha-Pro Electric Scooter at $400, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Switch 2-in-1 electric skateboard/scooter is great for kids at $150, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks PRO 25-inch 60V Electric Lawn Mower now $150 off, more

Learn More
From $179

Home Depot takes up to $150 off electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, more

$150 off Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V electric string trimmer spruces up your landscape at $281, more

Learn More

Green Deals: GOTRAX Shift S1 electric bike takes you around town this spring at $499, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Home Depot 1-day solar sale starts at $16, more

Learn More