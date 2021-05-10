Cabela’s Camping Event is live! Find Carhartt, Columbia, more up to 40% off from $15

Cabela’s Keep Camping Sale offers up to 40% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can save on Carhartt, Under Armour, The North Face, Columbia, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Carhartt Loose Fit Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $38. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $55. This sweatshirt can be worn throughout any season and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, jogggers, khaki pants, and more. It’s also available in ten fun color options and the attached hood makes it a great option in case you run into spring showers. With over 1,000 reviews from Cabela’s customers, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!