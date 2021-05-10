Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub adds voice commands to your existing opener at just $20

Amazon is offering the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally $30, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in months, with our last mention being $17 back during Prime Day 2020. Whether you’re looking to leverage Amazon’s in-garage delivery or the company’s latest in-garage grocery service, this hub handles both with ease. Plus, it adds smartphone control and smart home automation into the mix, tieing into Alexa or IFTTT for voice commands and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Note: Right now shipping is delayed by two to four weeks, though ordering now guarantees the discounted price.

If you already enjoy smartphone control on your garage door, why not smarten your home in other ways? Right now you can pick up the Amazon Smart Plug for $15. This is down from its $25 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This smart plug also ties into Alexa for voice commands and features a compact form-factor to easily fit in any home.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub features:

myQ Smart Garage Hub by Chamberlain allows you to use your smartphone to open and close your garage door from anywhere. Feel more secure at home when you set times for your garage to close and receive alerts when the garage door opens and closes. With the myQ garage, your smartphone, Wi Fi and any compatible garage door opener, you are connected and in control.

