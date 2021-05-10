Bring JBL’s Link View Smart Display to your Assistant setup at $100

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $300, we’ve more recently been tracking a $200 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the lowest price of the year. JBL’s Link View Smart Display brings Google Assistant to your space alongside an 8-inch screen for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 470 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While the JBL Link View would be a great addition to the kitchen or family room, it’s not so great for enjoying Assistant on the nightstand or bedside table. For that, consider going with the Lenovo Smart Clock at $40 instead. This offering still brings Google voice control to your setup, but in a more compact design that lives up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock. Or go for the even more affordable Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at $30.

Then be sure to check go check out all of the offers in our smart home guide. This morning saw a pair of the latest LIFX color HomeKit light bulbs go on sale from $30, delivering the best prices to date along the way. That’s on top of all of the discounts in this refurbished Sonos sale from $99.

JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display features:

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

