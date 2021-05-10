FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring JBL’s Link View Smart Display to your Assistant setup at $100

-
Smart HomejblVerizon
Save now $100

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $300, we’ve more recently been tracking a $200 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the lowest price of the year. JBL’s Link View Smart Display brings Google Assistant to your space alongside an 8-inch screen for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 470 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While the JBL Link View would be a great addition to the kitchen or family room, it’s not so great for enjoying Assistant on the nightstand or bedside table. For that, consider going with the Lenovo Smart Clock at $40 instead. This offering still brings Google voice control to your setup, but in a more compact design that lives up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock. Or go for the even more affordable Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at $30.

Then be sure to check go check out all of the offers in our smart home guide. This morning saw a pair of the latest LIFX color HomeKit light bulbs go on sale from $30, delivering the best prices to date along the way. That’s on top of all of the discounts in this refurbished Sonos sale from $99.

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

jbl

Verizon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sonos launches refurbished sale with $150 off Sub, Beam...
Save up to 20% on the latest LIFX HomeKit Color LED lig...
Govee’s 33-foot RGB LED strip packs Alexa + Assis...
Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip falls to n...
Lenovo 10.3-in. Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Alexa ...
LEVOIT’s Wi-Fi air purifier features HEPA filtrat...
Apple Pencil 2 returns to 2021 low at $104 just in time...
Score the rotating Echo Show 10 at $200 and get a free ...
Show More Comments

Related

Orig. $130

JBL Link Music features built-in Google Assistant at a low of $40 (Refurb, Orig. $130)

$40 Learn More
Amazon low

Expand your smart home setup with TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb at a low of $11

$11 Learn More
$450 off

Sony’s 2021 4K Ultra HD 75-inch Smart Google TV with AirPlay 2 drops to $1,350 (Reg. $1,800)

$1,350 Learn More
Reg. $36

Govee’s 33-foot RGB LED strip packs Alexa + Assistant compatibility for just $25 (Reg. $36)

$25 Learn More
1-year low

It’s hard to beat XTERRA’s Folding Exercise Bike at $102 (1+ year Amazon low)

$102 Learn More
28% off

Amazon slashes Razer gaming gear up to 28% off: Keyboards, mice, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $70

Sony’s PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller hits one of its best prices yet at $59.50 (Reg. $70)

$59.50 Learn More
41% off

Cash in on Amazon Basics all-time lows from $3: Bulbs, vacuum seal system, more (Up to 41% off)

From $3 Learn More