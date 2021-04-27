For years now, many of us had already been getting a lot of packages delivered. The demand for at-home delivery skyrocketed once the pandemic struck, and quite a few folks (myself included) were quickly reminded just how nice it can be. One Amazon service that few areas have been able to take advantage of is in-garage grocery delivery. That’s because availability has been limited, but today the company announced an expansion to 5,000 cities and towns. Continue reading to learn more.

Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery expands to 5,000 cities and towns

With a total of 5,000 cities and towns now eligible for Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery, it may be time to take the service for a spin. Thankfully Amazon makes checking eligibility for the service a straightforward process with only a zip code required.

Simply head over to the landing page and scroll down until you see “Enter your zip code below to see the In-Garage Delivery services available in your area.” From there, you’ll be able to quickly identify whether Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market orders can be handily be dropped off in your garage.

Since Amazon will need a way to open and close your garage door, a myQ connected smart garage door opener is required. That being said, it’s not a pricey upgrade, and we even reviewed one of these units over a year ago.

Pricing and availability

With all the services Amazon has managed to cram into Prime, it’s should come as no surprise that in-garage grocery delivery is also included. This means that financially speaking, the only thing holding you back, assuming you have a garage, is a Prime subscription and a myQ connected smart garage door opener. Best of all, new signups for in-garage grocery delivery can take advantage of a $20 Amazon credit once their first order has been placed.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m one of the lucky ones who has yet to have a package stolen despite living in a downtown area. That being said, I was proactive and promptly installed both Blink security cameras and a Ring doorbell shortly after moving roughly one year ago.

Despite my luck so far, I will strongly consider using in-garage grocery delivery once I get around to buying and installing a compatible smart garage door opener. Just because I’ve been lucky up to this point doesn’t mean my streak could end at some point in the future. Outside of a little bit of effort and expense, there’s a lot to like about Amazon in-garage grocery delivery.

