Dash all-in-one water bath sous vide cooker now down to $113 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $149)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Chef Series Stainless Steel Sous Vide machine for $112.94 shipped. Regularly up to $149, today’s deal is 24% off and within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked at Amazon in the last year. A solid alternative to the popular Anova sous vide cookers, this Dash variant combines the cooker part of the process with the actual water bath (as well as 10 bags and a pump sealer) for a simple, all-in-one experience. You’re looking at an 8.5-quart capacity with a magnetic-driven water circulation system that “cooks ingredients evenly, eliminating dryness or overcooked food, and seals in flavor.” It also has a one-touch LED display, and adjustable temperature range from 104- to 194-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from over 440 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you would prefer to go the more traditional route by grabbing a sous vide immersion cooker and water bath container separately, a great place to start is the 800W Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker. It is among the most affordable out there, and even with the price of the Rubbermaid Sous Vide Container, you’ll still make out for far less than today’s lead deal. 

More on the Dash Sous Vide machine:

  • GOURMET QUALITY: Create restaurant quality meals right at home with precise sous vide cooking and temperature control (within 02 degrees) to retain natural juices and flavor of your meat, fish, vegetables, soups, desserts, and more
  • NO OVERCOOKING: Magnetic-driven water circulation system cooks ingredients evenly, eliminating dryness or overcooked food, and seals in flavor
  • ONE TOUCH DISPLAY: The LED digital timer display is sensor touch, for easy control Temperature setting ranges from 104-194°F with a time range from 10 minutes to 72 hours

