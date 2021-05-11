FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JLab’s 2021 Talk Pro USB-C Microphone is $50 off for today only at $100 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the JLab Audio Talk Pro USB-C Microphone for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate, within $10 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This deal could very well get matched at Amazon, but as of right now its listing is still up at $150. This is the top of the latest line of USB-C mics from JLab with three condensers and four directional pattern modes, 192kHz/24 bit resolution, on-board volume/input gain control, and a “3.5mm AUX input for real-time listening with zero latency.” A standardized 5/8-inch thread for mounting on tripods is joined by the included 10-foot USB-C cable, making this one a great option for podcasting, home music recording, voice-overs, and much more. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below. 

If you don’t need all of those pickup patterns and the absolute highest sample rate possible, chances are you’ll be just fine with the JLab Audio Talk Go USB-C Mic at $49 instead. This one released at the same time as the lead deal, features a similar design, and will certainly be a major bump in quality over your built-in mic. It is also carrying a 4+ star rating from over 500 Amazon customers. Learn more about the differences between the two models here

We are also still tracking a notable price drop on Shure’s Digital USB/iPhone Mic at $55 ($100 direct from Apple) as well. Then go browse through our hands-on review of the Samson Q9U, the Tula microphone/recorder combo, and our roundup of the best podcasting microphones

More on the JLab Audio Talk Pro USB-C Mic:

Meet Talk PRO, JLab’s ultimate professional level USB microphone featuring the highest quality 192kHz/24BIT resolution in the game. Offering 3 studio quality condensers and 4 directional pattern modes, this microphone has the capability to professionally tackle any recording project: music, podcasts, game streams, voiceover, and ASMR. With top-notch volume and gain controls and a quick-mute button, the Talk PRO offers a hassle-free experience with clear sound for any occasion.

