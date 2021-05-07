FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Shure’s Digital USB/iPhone Mic drops to $55 ($100 direct from Apple) + more from $40

-
Guitar CenterShure
Reg. $100 $55

Guitar Center is now offering the Shure MOTIV MV5 Digital USB/Lightning Condenser Microphone for $54.97 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently marked down to $90 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on this professional-quality mobile/USB mic from Shure. Apple sells this one on its official site for $100 as well. You’re looking at a plug-and-play USB mic for your Mac or PC as well as included adapters/cables to run it as an MFI solution for Lightning-equipped iPhones and iPads. Features include the ever important headphone monitoring output, an anodized aluminum desktop stand (also carries a standard 1/4-inch camera tripod thread), and three DSP-based recording modes to optimize for vocals, a completely flat response curve, and one specifically for instruments. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if it’s just a simple USB microphone your setup requires, you really can’t go wrong with a Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic. You can score one for $39.99 shipped at Amazon right now, which is $10 or 20% off the regular $50 pice tag and within about $5 of the Amazon all-time low. This one is specifically ready for your Mac and PC systems right out of the box with a 44.1 kHz/16 bit recording resolution and a solid 2-year warranty. It is easily among the best bang for your buck USB options (even when it isn’t on sale) and makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,600 Amazon customers. 

Check out our hands-on review of the combination Tula mic as well as the Movo UM700 (videography diary here as well) and the HyperX SoloCast. You’ll also want to check out the latest JLab USB-C options and this particularly affordable $15 Tonor USB mic bundle

More on the Shure MOTIV MV5 USB/Lightning Condenser Mic:

MV5 offers customized settings for music, podcasting and video chats with great audio results you can monitor in real time via the integrated headphone output. MV5 features a low-profile design and detachable desktop stand that ensure flexibility and portability. MV5 includes both a Micro-B-to-USB cable for connection to a PC, Mac or Android device and a Micro-B-to-LTG cable for connection to Apple mobile devices.

