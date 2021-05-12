FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2: MK 11, Crash, Contra, Thief, Little Nightmares, more

-
Apps GamesSonyPSN
80% off From $2

We are now tracking a pair of notable digital PlayStation game sales starting from $2. Over on PSN, you’ll find the Games Under $15 event alongside a fresh new Extended Play sale filled with notable AAA experiences for your back catalogue as well as some brilliant indie games, season passes, DLC packs, and more. A few of the highlights, including Crash Bandicoot 4 and Celeste, trickled out into this morning’s game roundup, but there are a whole lot more where those came from down below. 

Digital PlayStation game deals:

Here’s everything you need to know about the All-new Minecraft DLC including How to Train Your Dragon and the Hidden Depths content. Just be sure to browse through the May PlayStation Plus FREE games, all of the freebies coming in the PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event, and the still available Sony Play at Home offer on Horizon Zero Dawn (FREE until Friday). 

More on the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Expansion:

Req. Mortal Kombat 11. New players can buy MK11 Ultimate, which incl. MK11, Kombat Pack 1, Aftermath Expansion & Kombat Pack 2. Experience Mortal Kombat’s first-ever major expansion. Aftermath features a brand-new cinematic story centered around trust and deceit. Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, looks to secure the future he envisions. In order to do so, he is forced to enlist the help of some unlikely allies & familiar foes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Drago...
Best Android app deals of the day: Runic Curse, SUBURBI...
PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event: Loads of freebies,...
iiRcade Bartop Arcade Machine with access to 100’...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New ...
Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $39, Celes...
Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endles...
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launches Friday – here...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $39, Celeste $6, Outer Worlds $24, more

$39 Learn More
Save 25%

TP-Link’s all-new Kasa 2K indoor smart camera sees first discount at $33.50 (25% off)

$33.50 Learn More

HTC Vive Pro 2 offers 5K resolution, 120° field of view, Hi-Res 3D spacial audio, more for $799

Learn More
40% off

Monoprice’s Ultra-Slim Mount keeps a 70-inch TV just 19mm from the wall: $14.50 (Save 40%)

$14.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

OXO’s Etched Box Grater with removable zester hits Amazon low at $21 (Reg. $30)

$21 Learn More
Save $111

Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch plummets to $139 shipped (Reg. $250)

$139 Learn More
27% off

Transform your home with Amazon’s 9-piece paint roller kit: $13 (All-time low, Save 27%)

$13 Learn More
Reg. $139

Get faster, more reliable Wi-Fi with this highly-rated 5GHz Router: now $99 (Reg. $139)

$99 Learn More