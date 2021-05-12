Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2: MK 11, Crash, Contra, Thief, Little Nightmares, more

We are now tracking a pair of notable digital PlayStation game sales starting from $2. Over on PSN, you’ll find the Games Under $15 event alongside a fresh new Extended Play sale filled with notable AAA experiences for your back catalogue as well as some brilliant indie games, season passes, DLC packs, and more. A few of the highlights, including Crash Bandicoot 4 and Celeste, trickled out into this morning’s game roundup, but there are a whole lot more where those came from down below.

Digital PlayStation game deals:

Here’s everything you need to know about the All-new Minecraft DLC including How to Train Your Dragon and the Hidden Depths content. Just be sure to browse through the May PlayStation Plus FREE games, all of the freebies coming in the PlayStation 2021 Days of Play event, and the still available Sony Play at Home offer on Horizon Zero Dawn (FREE until Friday).

More on the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Expansion:

Req. Mortal Kombat 11. New players can buy MK11 Ultimate, which incl. MK11, Kombat Pack 1, Aftermath Expansion & Kombat Pack 2. Experience Mortal Kombat’s first-ever major expansion. Aftermath features a brand-new cinematic story centered around trust and deceit. Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, looks to secure the future he envisions. In order to do so, he is forced to enlist the help of some unlikely allies & familiar foes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!