J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $15

J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide including shorts, swimwear, tops, shoes, and much more. Prices are as marked. Plus, you can save an extra 50% off clearance items with code SOSUNNY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the 9-inch Gramercy Flex Shorts that are currently marked down to $40, which is $10 off the original rate. These shorts are stretch-infused for added comfort and the length is timeless to wear for years to come. This style will pair nicely with a t-shirt to a casual event or paired with a button-down shirt for a more polished look. You can choose from 13 color options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from J.Crew Factory customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Short-Sleeve Henley T-Shirt $25 (Orig. $45)
- Slim Performance Shirt $30 (Orig. $80)
- Jersey Knit Sleep Pants $25 (Orig. $50)
- 7-inch Reade Tech Shorts $45 (Orig. $60)
- 9-inch Gramercy Flex Shorts $40 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $25)
- Tie-Waist Shorts in Cotton Poplin $30 (Orig. $60)
- Linen-Blend Drawstring Shorts $29 (Orig. $45)
- Raffia Slide Sandals $35 (Orig. $70)
- Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit $50 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
