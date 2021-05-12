J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $15

J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide including shorts, swimwear, tops, shoes, and much more. Prices are as marked. Plus, you can save an extra 50% off clearance items with code SOSUNNY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the 9-inch Gramercy Flex Shorts that are currently marked down to $40, which is $10 off the original rate. These shorts are stretch-infused for added comfort and the length is timeless to wear for years to come. This style will pair nicely with a t-shirt to a casual event or paired with a button-down shirt for a more polished look. You can choose from 13 color options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from J.Crew Factory customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!