FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $15

-
FashionJ.Crew Factory
50% off From $15

J.Crew Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide including shorts, swimwear, tops, shoes, and much more. Prices are as marked. Plus, you can save an extra 50% off clearance items with code SOSUNNY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the 9-inch Gramercy Flex Shorts that are currently marked down to $40, which is $10 off the original rate. These shorts are stretch-infused for added comfort and the length is timeless to wear for years to come. This style will pair nicely with a t-shirt to a casual event or paired with a button-down shirt for a more polished look. You can choose from 13 color options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from J.Crew Factory customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

J.Crew Factory

About the Author

Nordstrom Rack’s Activewear Event takes up to 55%...
Clarks takes 25% off spring favorites: Dress shoes, sne...
Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Ke...
Joe’s New Balance takes up to 60% off running sho...
Backcountry’s Trail Running Guide has you ready f...
Timbuk2 Garage Sale adds new markdowns up to 60% off: M...
Dockers Factory Sale cuts up to 75% off closeout styles...
Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + ...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Banana Republic Factory takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 40% off your purchase

+ 40% off Learn More
40% off

Lands’ End Friends and Family Event takes up to 40% off sitewide: Swimsuits, shorts, more

From $16 Learn More
30% off

Champion Anniversary Sale takes extra 10-30% off its best-selling styles from $12

From $12 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic takes up to 50% off sitewide for Mother’s Day with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Learn More
43% off

CRAFTSMAN bit sets fall as low as $5.50 Prime shipped (Up to 43% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
Save 43%

This highly-rated desk offers extra storage and a monitor stand for $40, more from $30

$40 Learn More
Save now

Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale discounts Razer gaming laptops, smart home gear, more

Today only Learn More