The new Sonic The Hedgehog HugMe Shake Action Plush is now up for pre-order at Big Bad Toy Store. A perfect addition to any gaming room or SEGA collection, this 16-inch plush version of the world’s fastest hedgehog features Kidrobot’s HugMe shake action that sees the affordable stuffed characters shake and wiggle when you interact with them. Sonic is one of the latest entries in the lineup, with pre-orders now live alongside the Q3 2021 delivery date. Head below for a closer look.

Sonic The Hedgehog HugMe Shake Action Plush

While SEGA might be hard at work on the NFTs nobody wants from them, we have also seen some other great Sonic collectibles hit this year, including the latest TUBBZ collectible PVC figures and the TOMY collectible Club Mocchi Mocchi Sonic plush. You’ll find a host of gaming Club Mocchi Mocchi plushies on sale today, but for now, let’s turn our attention to the new Kidrobot HugMe Shake Action Plush Sonic.

The Kidrobot HugMe Shake Action Plush Sonic is an officially licensed collectible that features the brand’s squeeze-sensitive vibration:

Yep, that’s right! Your favorite characters have been brought to life in a new vibrating plush form that disturbs and delights with characters like Chucky, Stitch, Pennywise, Ghostbusters Slimer Plush, Deadpool Riding a Unicorn, and more. Collect all these huggably terrific stuffed animal-like friends to bring your fantasies to life…

The 16-inch plushy Sonic will sort of shake and almost dance when you hug him. In fact, you can even engage the plushy wiggle simply by clapping as well. A fun feature for kids and an interesting party trick for adult collectors, you’ll find the rest of the HugMe Shake Action Plush lineup right here and on the Kidrobot Amazon store.

SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog burst on the scene in the early ’90s and is still running strong, with a fan base that spans generations. The speedy blue hedgehog has battled his nemesis, Dr. Egghead, through games, cartoons, comic books, and even a Hollywood live-action film, but he’s never been more huggable than as a HugMe Shake Action Plush!

The new Sonic The Hedgehog HugMe Shake Action Plush is now up for pre-order at Big Bad Toy Store for $37.99 — the same price as the other characters in the lineup. And the replaceable three AA batteries you need are included.

9to5Toys’ Take

While sure, it’s just another Sonic plush, but this one can dance when you clap or give it a hug! Either way, Kidrobot makes some high-quality collectibles, and the HugMe Shake Action Plush lineup is no exception. We really don’t see deals on these collectibles all that often (if at all), so jump in now and secure your new wiggling Sonic while you can. At the very least, it’s a real thing you can touch and not those supposedly upcoming SEGA NFTs we covered previously.

